Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anna Hunko
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
The Hague, Netherlands
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
the hague
netherlands
handrail
banister
railing
plant
outdoors
road
path
building
Grass Backgrounds
vegetation
Nature Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Single Element
52 photos
· Curated by Alida McDaniel
People Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
hand
health
170 photos
· Curated by Phoebe Horner
Health Images
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Breakfast
56 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
pancake