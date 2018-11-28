Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Prasesh Shiwakoti (Lomash)
Available for hire
Download free
Kathmandu, Nepal
Published on
November 28, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
pieces of wisdom
1,914 photos
· Curated by Varun Gandhi
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Buddhist Monk
30 photos
· Curated by shayna moore
buddhist
monk
human
Nepal
98 photos
· Curated by Santiago Narvaez
nepal
outdoor
human
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
plant
Flower Images
blossom
flower arrangement
monk
kathmandu
nepal
clothing
apparel
HD Wood Wallpapers
ornament
costume
face
old
long hair
red cloth
flower crown
Religion Images
Free stock photos