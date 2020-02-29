Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chris Unger
@shinychunks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Animals
Share
Info
Leipzig, Deutschland
Published
on
February 29, 2020
NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pink flamingos in Leipzig's zoo.
Related tags
leipzig
deutschland
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
flock
HD Flamingo Wallpapers
Chicken Images & Pictures
poultry
fowl
Backgrounds
Related collections
Zoom In -
32 photos
· Curated by ann tracey
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
20/11
54 photos
· Curated by Giovana Leão
HD Flamingo Wallpapers
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Cute Animals
96 photos
· Curated by Marie
Cute Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal