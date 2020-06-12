Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ines Monnet
@imonnet
Download free
Share
Info
Bernese Oberland, Switzerland
Published on
June 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Shops and cafes
31 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
shop
cafe
Coffee Images
Climate Impacts
99 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
climate
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Bloom
441 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
bloom
Flower Images
plant
Related tags
slope
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
mountain range
peak
switzerland
ice
bernese oberland
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
Landscape Images & Pictures
oberland
hike
countryside
HD Green Wallpapers
Free pictures