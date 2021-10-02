Go to Luca Calderone's profile
Mount Ruapehu, Manawatu-Wanganui, New Zealand
Tongariro National Park is famous for its many amazing hiking tracks and one that is the Mount Ruapehu Crater Climb which was for me an unforgettable experience. This seven-hour adventure takes trekkers to the Crater Lake lookout point at an altitude of 2,672 meters. The lake is heated up by the largest active volcano in New Zealand, it has cooled from a peak temperature of 42°C in early April and is currently around 22-23°C. Its water acidity level is very high with a ph of 1.

