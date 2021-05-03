Go to Chris Turgeon's profile
Available for hire
Download free
man in black jacket walking on sidewalk during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Staple Street, New York, NY, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A snowy photoshoot under NYC's Staple Street sky bridge.

Related collections

Against the Elements … Urban
217 photos · Curated by Deborah Joyce
urban
human
clothing
Background
34 photos · Curated by Miguel Gallegos
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
road
Lifestyle
23 photos · Curated by Rault Valentin
lifestyle
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking