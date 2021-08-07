Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Martin Zaenkert
@mossphotography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
antique furniture
church
chairs
interior
wooden
sunlight
HD Black Wallpapers
chair
furniture
piano
musical instrument
leisure activities
People Images & Pictures
human
Backgrounds
Related collections
Humanity
245 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Xander
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human
Ramadan (2021)
37 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
ramadan
islam
human
THE WILD LIFE
564 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal