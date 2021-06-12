Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joydeep Sensarma
@jsensarma
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
fern
macro
close up
closeup
Tree Images & Pictures
gulmohar
leaves
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
City Life
83 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building
blooming life
128 photos
· Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
Awe
14 photos
· Curated by Kindra Keller
awe
HD Wallpapers
outdoor