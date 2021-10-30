Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dulcey Lima
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Fort Myers Beach, Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL, USA
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A White Ibis hunts for its morning meal at dawn.
Related tags
fort myers beach
estero boulevard
fl
usa
Birds Images
HD Water Wallpapers
white ibis
wading bird
fort myer's beach
ibis
reflection
gulf of mexico
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoors
waterfowl
ardeidae
heron
ripple
egret
Public domain images
Related collections
caffeinated
27 photos
· Curated by Olivia Hoskin
caffeinated
Coffee Images
cup
Collection #175: Earth
8 photos
· Curated by Earth
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY
79 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
night
Dance Images & Pictures
united state