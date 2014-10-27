Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ludovic François
@ludovicfrancois
Download free
Published on
October 27, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Girl holds bird
Share
Info
Related collections
Hands
194 photos
· Curated by Emma L
hand
finger
human
5/4 Worship
32 photos
· Curated by Emily Beaver
human
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Helping and charity
2 photos
· Curated by Sara Peltola
physical distancing
support
giving
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
humanity
Birds Images
hand
care
bokeh
sunlight
flare
caucasian
Blur Backgrounds
helping
bird in the hand
held
support
Love Images
bird in hand
caring for animals
Animals Images & Pictures
Free stock photos