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Benjamin Child
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full-moon above snow-capped mountain painting
Full moon over the mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
moon
blue
mountains
night sky
snow
night
universe
grey
moon wallpaper
full moon
wallpapers
mountain range
minimalism
cold
mood
moon background
black beauty
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