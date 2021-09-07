Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Clark Young
@cbyoung
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 7, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
windmills
Mountain Images & Pictures
lake
motor
machine
engine
turbine
wind turbine
outdoors
Nature Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Overhead
112 photos
· Curated by Ali Mese
overhead
Food Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Bright & Bold
163 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
bright
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Vinyl and Covers
77 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cover Photos & Images
vinyl
record