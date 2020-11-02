Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
James Coleman
@jhc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Upper Hutt, New Zealand
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Red Fall/ Autumn leaves
Related tags
upper hutt
new zealand
HD Red Wallpapers
leave
red leaves
close up
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
Free images
Related collections
Nature
95 photos
· Curated by Jeanna Parkinson
Nature Images
plant
outdoor
God's Creation
728 photos
· Curated by Church Support Australia
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Red Nature
19 photos
· Curated by Larissa Gregorin
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images