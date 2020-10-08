Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maurits Bausenhart
@maur1ts
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published
on
October 8, 2020
Panasonic, DMC-G70
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
stuttgart
deutschland
glass
jar
vase
pottery
potted plant
plant
goblet
planter
herbs
drink
beverage
alcohol
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #51: Dave Morin
10 photos
· Curated by Dave Morin
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Simplicity
24 photos
· Curated by Rosan Harmens
simplicity
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
City Love
11 photos
· Curated by Erik Lamb
HD City Wallpapers
building
skyscraper