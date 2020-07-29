Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pedro da Silva
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Memphis, TN, USA
Published
on
July 29, 2020
Panasonic, DC-GH5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A hanging rusty bucket.
Related tags
memphis
tn
usa
rust
hanging
overton park
leaves
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
bucket
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Brown Backgrounds
pottery
vase
jar
Backgrounds
Related collections
Summertime
146 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
summertime
plant
flora
Bright & Bold
163 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
bright
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Words to Inspire
95 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
inspire
word
sign