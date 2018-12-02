Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Khadija Yousaf
@kography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shalamar Garden, Lahore, Pakistan
Published
on
December 2, 2018
NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A Lemon in Hands
Related tags
shalamar garden
lahore
pakistan
lemon
hands
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
Earth Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
sphere
Food Images & Pictures
egg
plant
finger
Fruits Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Swedish vocabulary book photos
136 photos
· Curated by Cathy Nasenbeny
Food Images & Pictures
hand
plant
Representing Pakistan
43 photos
· Curated by Amal Chughtai
pakistan
human
People Images & Pictures
body parts
447 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Bergeron
human
face
Flower Images