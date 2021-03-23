Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Estefanía Escalante Fernández
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
March 23, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cheesecake
strawberries
plant
strawberry
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
blueberry
dessert
raspberry
meal
dish
Backgrounds
Related collections
Food
108 photos
· Curated by Ioanna Limberopoulou
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plant
pastry
29 photos
· Curated by Ariane Brosseau-Cote
pastry
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Shavuos
95 photos
· Curated by Frocks in Stock
shavuo
cheesecake
Food Images & Pictures