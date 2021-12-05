Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michał Bielejewski
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bush
plant
vegetation
Nature Images
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
frost
conifer
Flower Images
blossom
pine
land
Public domain images
Related collections
Negative Space Travel
460 photos · Curated by Matt Popovich
Travel Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Two's a Crowd
353 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
two
People Images & Pictures
friend
Collection #30: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
Cloud Pictures & Images