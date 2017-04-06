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Cater Yang
rugeli
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fruits in crates beside wall
Taipei
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Leica Camera AG, LEICA M (Typ 262)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
fruit
cafe
pineapple
wooden
melon
counter
crate
food
people
human
plant
pottery
vase
potted plant
jar
produce
flora
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