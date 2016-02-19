Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Carissa Gan
carissagan
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Food & Drink
,
Health & Wellness
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
fruit salad inside bowl beside glass of milk on brown board
Healthy Breakfast
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
health
fruit
wellness
window
glass
strawberry
milk
healthy
food background
cream
blueberry
seed
kiwi
bowl
fruit bowl
berry
cork
vitamin
fruit salad
Historical images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20