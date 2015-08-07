Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Devin Rajaram
designerdev
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
frozen blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries
Frozen Berries
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
blue
fruit
fruits
strawberry
ice
fog
cold
blueberry
berries
raspberry
frost
frozen
blackberry
berry
raspberries
blackberries
dry ice
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20