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Marek Novotný
pilgrim
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front loader on green grass
Deforestation
A map marker
310, 516 01 Liberk, Czechia, Liberk
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Published on
October 6, 2014 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300S
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
construction
trees
grass
grey
farm
yellow
deforestation
tractor
landscaping
forrest
rural
branch
bulldozer
grade
sculpt
czechia
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