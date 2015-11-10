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Tim Gouw
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free roadway between trees
Park Drives in Autumn
A map marker
Jasper National Park, Jasper, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
autumn
road
clouds
fall
trees
grey
fog
path
highway
view
mist
cloudy
route
curve
canada
jasper national park
jasper
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