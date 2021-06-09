Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anja Junghans
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
makrophotography
nature green
nature images
plants wallpaper
plant
daisy
daisies
Flower Images
blossom
anther
aster
petal
dahlia
asteraceae
Free images
Related collections
Collection #184: General Assembly
7 photos
· Curated by General Assembly
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
New Zealand
126 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
new zealand
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Jewelry
103 photos
· Curated by Liz Fisher
jewelry
hand
People Images & Pictures