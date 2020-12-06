Go to Toni Reed's profile
silhouette of 2 men standing during daytime
Calgary, AB, Canada
Family of Man is a 6.5 meter tall set of sculptures that were created to be displayed for the British Pavilions at Expo 67, by Mario Armengol. They were brought to Calgary Alberta Canada after in 1968. Armengol expertly depicts two different moods through these sculptures the dominating nature of man and a feeling of dependence and insignificance, a completely contradictory mood. These sculptures reflect raceless, naked and expressionless human women, men, children. All sculptures are combined in groups and each one of them extend their hands in gesture of goodwill and fellowship.

