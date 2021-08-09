Go to Satyadev Hirani's profile
@travel_with_satya
Download free
white and yellow concrete building on snow covered ground under white clouds and blue sky during
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Winter in Leh.

Related collections

Rain
66 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
drop
Spring Tones 🌸
124 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Europe
37 photos · Curated by GEM Communications
europe
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking