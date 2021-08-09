Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Satyadev Hirani
@travel_with_satya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Winter in Leh.
Related tags
shanti stupa
leh ladakh
capture
travelling
architecture
building
Nature Images
outdoors
temple
Mountain Images & Pictures
monastery
housing
shrine
worship
HD Scenery Wallpapers
mountain range
peak
HD Snow Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Rain
66 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
drop
Spring Tones 🌸
124 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Europe
37 photos
· Curated by GEM Communications
europe
building
architecture