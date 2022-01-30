Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Minnie Zhou
@marslady
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
sweatshirt
sweater
hood
long sleeve
sleeve
coat
hoodie
plant
overcoat
photography
photo
Public domain images
Related collections
Flatlays
95 photos · Curated by Melissa Brookman
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Noir
358 photos · Curated by Paul Samulyak
noir
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Experimental
104 photos · Curated by Farouk Mechedal
experimental
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures