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Ritesh Saini
ritesh
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four white swans during daytime
duck
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
bird
duck
blur
bokeh
goose
geese
animal
swan
waterfowl
beak
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