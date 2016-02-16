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Viktor Keri
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four rock doves on gray floor
Birds On A Lunch Break
A map marker
Budapest, Hungary
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
city
animal
bird
animals
street
grey
birds
bread
pigeon
eat
details
pigeons
budapest
hungary
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