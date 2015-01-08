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Mario Calvo
mariocalvo
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Food & Drink
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four cupcakes on brown coaster and milk jar
Milk and Cupcakes
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Published on
January 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
cake
still life
table
chocolate
milk
drink
brown
box
bottle
cupcake
sweet
snack
cupcakes
jar
wooden
frosting
crate
wooden box
wooden spoon
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