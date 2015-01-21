Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Srivatsa Sreenivasarao
srivatsats
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
four birds near body of water
Four birds and reflections
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
bird
birds
watch
group
mirror
focus
reflection
blur
bokeh
wild
sparrow
fly
reflections
still
row
right
animal
magpie
swallow
wren
Free stock photos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20