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Dan Gold
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four assorted flavor of ice cream on white wooden table
w/ Platterz
A map marker
Chloe's Soft Serve Fruit Co., New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
cake
ice cream
store
yogurt
gelato
frozen
counter
frozen yogurt
sorbet
tub
froyo
food
new york
dessert
cup
cream
united states
butter
ketchup
HDR images
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