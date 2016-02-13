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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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fountain pen on black lined paper
Writing with a fountain pen
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GX7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
paper
writing
grey
pen
writer
words
write
note
ink
author
calligraphy
fountain pen
homeschool
learning english
handwritten
skilled
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