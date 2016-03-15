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Matt Jones
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forest with grey rock cliffs
Jagged rocks among trees
A map marker
Big Sky, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
trees
grey
park
rock
woods
outdoors
yosemite
cliff
montana
national park
evergreen
cliffs
montains
rocky cliff
united states
big sky
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