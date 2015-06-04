Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Kim Greenhalgh
kimg99
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
forest under white sky during daytime
Shadowy grove
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, XF1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
trees
grass
wood
park
forrest
wilderness
foliage
trunk
land
plant
outdoors
flora
vegetation
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20