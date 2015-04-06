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Tiago Aguiar
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forest under clear skies
Trees shedding leaves
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Motorola, XT1068
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
outdoor
autumn
natural
trees
grey
woods
wilderness
frost
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