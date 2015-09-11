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Lukasz Szmigiel
szmigieldesign
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forest trees
Beautiful woodland path
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
zoom background
green
autumn
road
fall
wood
path
brown
woods
grain
greenery
dirt
forest path
forest road
forest trees
forest light
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