Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Anthony Gotter
anthonygotter
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
forest tree at daytime
Autumn forest on a slope
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 11, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, FinePix HS35EXR
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sun
natural
trees
sunlight
woods
forest road
timber
forest floor
tree silhouette
forest light
barren
burned
dead wood
land
plant
outdoors
flora
vegetation
redwood
4K images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20