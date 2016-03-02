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Andrea Klimenko
chnappi
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forest on hill under cloudy sky
Swiss countryside
A map marker
Worb, Bern, Švýcarsko
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
sun
clouds
switzerland
cloud
grey
field
shadow
horizon
hill
view
rural
cloudy
farmland
bern
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