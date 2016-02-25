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Grant Lemons
grantlemons
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forest during winter
Falling snow in a forest
A map marker
Butler Gulch, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
christmas
winter
green
snow
trees
white
grey
winter wallpaper
winter background
ski
bokeh
cold
snowfall
snowing
snow storm
snowy
cedar
evergreen
spruce
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