Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Dave Michuda
dmichuda
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
forest covered by fog
evergreen fog
A map marker
Cedarburg, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot S1 IS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
outdoor
plant
trees
farm
fog
golden hour
mist
christmas trees
evergreen
haze
levels
christmas tree farm
evergreen trees
evergreens
sunset
sunrise
weather
dawn
Creative Commons images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20