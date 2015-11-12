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forest covered by fog
Dirt road by a forest
A map marker
Boyacá, Colombia
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
road
trees
grey
fog
path
woods
outdoors
country
wilderness
rural
dirt road
gravel road
road in forest
damp
foggy woods
road through forest
colombia
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