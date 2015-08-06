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Preston Pownell
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forest and mountain
Green Yosemite floor
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 6, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
mountains
clouds
trees
mountain range
valley
greenery
mountain peak
hike
hillside
mountain hill
ridge
alp
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