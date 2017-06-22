Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Derek Thomson
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
footprints on desert towards mountain
Kelso Dunes
A map marker
Kelso Dunes, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 22, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
desert
grey
sand
shadow
california
ripple
dune
footprint
dunes
dry
mojave desert
mojave
arid
soil
outdoors
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20