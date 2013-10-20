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Christopher Sardegna
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foot prints on beach sand
Sand footprints
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 20, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
man
grey
jesus wallpaper
sand
walking
blur
steps
walk
progress
contrast
vertical
footprint
follow
close-up
impression
sandy
traces
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