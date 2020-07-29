Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tomas Martinez
@tomasmartinez
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ciudad Satélite, Naucalpan de Juárez, State of Mexico, Mexico
Published
on
July 29, 2020
Apple, iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Covid 19 empty restaurant.
Related tags
ciudad satélite
naucalpan de juárez
state of mexico
Mexico Pictures & Images
restaurant
empty restaurant
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
plywood
cafeteria
furniture
cafe
building
housing
table
outdoors
Nature Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Road Trip #1: From Bavaria to Venice
65 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth (➡️ @karsten.wuerth)
road
bavarium
Cloud Pictures & Images
Facial Recognition
1,824 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man
The Writer's Collection
204 photos
· Curated by Jenna Avery
writer
writing
hand