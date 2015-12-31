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Daniel Kainz
_arkyn
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foggy road near trees
Forest road in winter
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
road
snow
trees
street
grey
fog
path
cold
pine tree
mist
frost
pine trees
black & white
country road
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