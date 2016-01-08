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Ciprian Boiciuc
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foggy mountain at daytime
Mist below a brown slope
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 8, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
green
mountains
fire
trees
cloud
grey
smoke
fog
hill
mist
foggy
haze
misty
dry
hillside
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