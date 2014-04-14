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Charles S.
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fog covered mountains
Hiking up the hills
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 14, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
people
green
rock
path
hill
outdoors
danger
hike
trail
climb
sheperd
nowhere
stranded
road
countryside
mountain range
valley
cliff
canyon
HDR images
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