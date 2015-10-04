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Katerina Bartosova
kate_b
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fog-covered mountain
Hikers in the High Tatras
A map marker
Vysoké Tatry, Slovakia
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Published on
October 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
white
grey
hiking
rock
lonely
valley
cold
lost
wilderness
searching
climb
looking
misty
majestic
rugged
grand
climbers
slovakia
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